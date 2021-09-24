Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Two die after being hit by trains in Mohali

A 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train near Peer Sohana village of Gharuan in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:29 AM IST
An unidentified migrant labourer died on the railway track between Swada-Landra village in Mohali after coming under a train that was coming from Hazoor Sahib and was on its way to Una. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Two persons were killed after they were run over by trains in two separate accidents in Mohali district on Thursday.

A migrant labourer died on the railway track between Swada-Landra village after coming under a train that was coming from Hazoor Sahib and was on its way to Una.

Railway chowki in-charge, Kharar, said that the identity of the migrant labour was not known, but he seemed to be in his mid-30s. He further said that the body of the deceased had been kept for identification for 72 hours at the mortuary in the civil hospital.

In the second accident that took place near Peer Sohana area of Gharuan, a 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train. The driver of the train informed the railway police who registered a case under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

During investigation it was revealed that the deceased was suffering from depression and was under treatment from PGIMER.

