Two held for snatching tourist’s bag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonwar

The police arrested two persons for snatching the bag of a tourist in Sonwar. Police said two persons snatched a bag from a tourist, however, they were arrested. Police said the snatchers were drug addicts. “Two accused arrested for snatching the bag of tourist having items and ₹16,000 outside Burnhall school. They are Tuha Naseer Shalla of Khayam Chowk and Owais Wani of Kalipora Khanyar. Both are drug addicts,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. Police said stolen items were recovered. “An FIR has been registered at the Ram Munshi Bagh Police station,” the police said.

The police arrested two persons for snatching the bag of a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonwar. Police said two persons snatched a bag from a tourist, however, they were arrested. Police said the snatchers were drug addicts. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Open routes to PoJK shrines for refugees, devotees: J&K Congress

JAMMU Former MLC and chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Ravinder Sharma on Thursday demanded that Government of India should make efforts for the opening of routes to major shrines of the PoJK refugees and other devotees through Jhanghar and Nowshera in Rajouri district. In a statement issued here, Sharma, a senior refugee leader who raised this issue in a letter to the Prime Minister, said that there were several original shrines and Guru Gaddis of PoJK refugees and others in POJK like ‘Bawa Beeram Shah ji’, ‘Guru Gaddhi Bawa Kanshi Gir ji’, ‘Guru Gaddi Sant Baitryan wale (Sher Swari)’ , ‘Guru Dwara Ali Beg’ and others, revered by lakhs of followers, who had to migrate due to raiders’ attacks and massacre of 1947. “Like revered Sharda Peeth, all these shrines of Hindus and Sikhs are centuries old and are revered by the followers of Guru Gaddis. Every year on the eve of Baisakhi and subsequent days, the followers of these Gaddis assemble in thousands for religious prayers at the various relocated places. “The GoI must exert pressure on Pakistan to allow devotees to have darshan of original shrines located in PoJK. The Go had agreed to our request in 2012 to take up the matter at appropriate levels. The present government should revive the move at the earliest”, he demanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

16 women hurt as roof of a house collapses in Poonch

JAMMU At least 16 women were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Khanetar village of Poonch district on Thursday. “The women had assembled in the house of Zakir Hussain Shah of Khanetar village to mourn the death of a family member. However, the roof caved-in causing injuries to 16 of them. They were hospitalised for treatment,” said a police officer.