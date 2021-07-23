Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two drug smugglers escape after encounter with police
chandigarh news

Two drug smugglers escape after encounter with police

A Punjab Police constable was injured in an encounter with drug smugglers near Cheema Kalan turn on the outskirts of Patti city on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Two drug smugglers escape after encounter with police

A Punjab Police constable was injured in an encounter with drug smugglers near Cheema Kalan turn on the outskirts of Patti city on Wednesday night.

The smugglers, identified as Denial, alias Sanju, of Tankan Wali Basti in Ferozepur, and Philips, alias Philli, of Makhu town in Ferozepur, managed to escape after the encounter. Police have recovered a Hyundai Creta (PB-05-AN-4444) they were travelling in and recovered 1kg of heroin from it.

A police team led by Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh had installed a barricading at the Cheema turn following a tip-off. Around 9pm, a black Hyundai Creta was signalled to stop. Instead of making a halt, the accused reversed the vehicle. When police tried to chase them, one of the accused opened fire in which constable Gursahib Singh was injured.

“Later, the police team found the Hyundai Creta parked along the road near Chuslewar godowns. The bullet-ridden vehicle was searched and 1kg of heroin was recovered,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Dhruman H Nimbale.

He said the accused have been identified and a hunt has been launched to nab them. “We have also recovered a mobile phone from the vehicle and it is being examined by experts,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant), 333 (grievous hurt to deter public servant), 353 (assault to deter public servant), 186 (obstructs any public servant) of the IPC, 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act, and 21-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Patti Sadar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP