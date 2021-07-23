Two drug smugglers escape after encounter with police

A Punjab Police constable was injured in an encounter with drug smugglers near Cheema Kalan turn on the outskirts of Patti city on Wednesday night.

The smugglers, identified as Denial, alias Sanju, of Tankan Wali Basti in Ferozepur, and Philips, alias Philli, of Makhu town in Ferozepur, managed to escape after the encounter. Police have recovered a Hyundai Creta (PB-05-AN-4444) they were travelling in and recovered 1kg of heroin from it.

A police team led by Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh had installed a barricading at the Cheema turn following a tip-off. Around 9pm, a black Hyundai Creta was signalled to stop. Instead of making a halt, the accused reversed the vehicle. When police tried to chase them, one of the accused opened fire in which constable Gursahib Singh was injured.

“Later, the police team found the Hyundai Creta parked along the road near Chuslewar godowns. The bullet-ridden vehicle was searched and 1kg of heroin was recovered,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Dhruman H Nimbale.

He said the accused have been identified and a hunt has been launched to nab them. “We have also recovered a mobile phone from the vehicle and it is being examined by experts,” said the SSP.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant), 333 (grievous hurt to deter public servant), 353 (assault to deter public servant), 186 (obstructs any public servant) of the IPC, 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act, and 21-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Patti Sadar police station.