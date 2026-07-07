Two drug-smuggling rackets busted; 3 arrested with 13kg heroin in Amritsar

Counter-intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar busted two narcotics smuggling networks with the arrest of three alleged smugglers and seized 13kg of heroin, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The drug seized by Amritsar police.

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The accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh, a native of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, who is currently residing at Kherabad in Amritsar; and Mangal Singh and Baljit Singh, both residents of Bhodiwala village in Moga. Police have also impounded car bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number that was being used for the smuggling of narcotics.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were involved in collecting heroin consignments from different locations and supplying them to various parties across the state.

Sharing operation details, Yadav said, acting on a tip-off, a CI team raided the house of Akashdeep Singh at Kherabad in Amritsar and recovered 8kg of heroin from his possession.

In the second operation, Yadav said two drug smugglers, Mangal Singh and Baljit Singh, were arrested while on their way to deliver the drug consignment in their car. The car was intercepted at a naka on the Amritsar-Chabal GT Road. The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5kg of heroin, the DGP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav said further investigations are underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in both cases, identify other associates of the networks and uncover the entire supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav said further investigations are underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in both cases, identify other associates of the networks and uncover the entire supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

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Two separate FIRs under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar, officials said.