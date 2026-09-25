Two electrocuted to death, three injured at Sunam fair

Sangrur: Two young men, including a catering worker and a devotee, died of electrocution and three others were injured at the Peer Baba Judwaa Shah fair in Sunam on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The deceased victims were residents of Tohana and Kularan, both aged between 25 and 30 years.

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The deceased were identified as Anmol Singh, a caterer from Tohana, and Gurtej Singh, a resident of Kular Khurd. Both were aged between 25 and 30 years.

Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Kaur said that five people were brought to the Sunam government hospital. “Two died on the spot, while three others were referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment,” she said. The condition of the three injured survivors in Patiala is currently stable.

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident occurred when a fair stall came into contact with live electric current.

Sunam station house officer (SHO) Balwant Singh said police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after recording statements of the victims’ families. No formal complaint was lodged by the families regarding the event management or stall operations.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab minister and local MLA Aman Arora visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. Expressing grief, he assured full support to the grieving families and warned of strict action against anyone found guilty of negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab minister and local MLA Aman Arora visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. Expressing grief, he assured full support to the grieving families and warned of strict action against anyone found guilty of negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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