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Two FIRs in a week against developer in Zirakpur over stalled projects, unpaid dues

In the first case, a retired senior Army officer, Major General Rajan Kochhar alleged that he and his wife booked a 3BHK flat in the Sushma Belleza project on PR-7 Road in 2022 for over ₹1.04 crore. He claimed to have paid around ₹98.25 lakh through bank transfers and cash.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Two FIRs have been registered within a week against Sushma Group promoters, including Bindupal Mittal, Bharat Mittal and Prateek Mittal, over allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in separate real estate deals in Zirakpur, where buyers alleged they were neither given possession nor refunded their money.

Police registered both cases under IPC sections 420, 406 and 120B and initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and trace the financial transactions involved. (HT File)

In the first case, a retired senior Army officer, Major General Rajan Kochhar alleged that he and his wife booked a 3BHK flat in the Sushma Belleza project on PR-7 Road in 2022 for over 1.04 crore. He claimed to have paid around 98.25 lakh through bank transfers and cash.

As per the agreement, possession was to be delivered by August 11, 2024, but the complainant alleged that construction stalled and showed no progress at the site. He further claimed that despite repeated follow-ups, the developer failed to either hand over the flat or refund the amount. An earlier complaint filed in December 2025 was withdrawn after the builder allegedly assured a refund, but the promise was not fulfilled, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Police registered both cases under IPC sections 420, 406 and 120B and initiated an investigation to examine the allegations and trace the financial transactions involved.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two FIRs in a week against developer in Zirakpur over stalled projects, unpaid dues
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two FIRs in a week against developer in Zirakpur over stalled projects, unpaid dues
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