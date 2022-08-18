Two gang associates held after encounter in Amritsar

Two members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with a Punjab Police team near Wadala Jihal drain falling under the Baba Bakala sub-division, on Wednesday. The arrested men have been identified as Gurbhej alias Baba and Samsher Singh alias Karan of Tarn Taran. A spokesperson of Amritsar-rural district’s police said the accused had jumped a check-post in Jandiala after they were indicated to stop on the basis of a suspicion. They were chased for around 11 kilometres before being nabbed near the Wadala Jihal drain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesperson said heavy fire was exchanged before the arrest of the accused. However, no one received any bullet injury. The accused were on a Mahindra Bolero SUV. Police have also recovered two kg heroin and a .30 bore pistol from the accused. Police said accused Gurbhej has been facing charges in three murder cases.