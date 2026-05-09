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Two get life term for murdering Mohali man, staging it as accident

The investigation changed course after the victim’s father, Mukesh Kumar, told police that he suspected Yadav of having a role in his son’s murder

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Mohali court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for murdering a 30-year-old man and crushing his body under a car to make it appear like a road accident. A third accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The convicts Dalip Yadav and Jony Kumar were held guilty under Sections 302 , 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. (HT File)

The convicts, Dalip Yadav and Jony Kumar, were held guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of the victim, Lalit Kumar, an employee of Big Basket, had been found, with his skull crushed, near Amb Sahib gurdwara, Mohali, on February 7, 2022.

According to the prosecution, police initially treated the case as a road accident and registered an FIR under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 304-A (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the IPC against an unidentified vehicle and driver.

The investigation changed course after the victim’s father, Mukesh Kumar, told police that he suspected Yadav of having a role in his son’s murder. He told police that Yadav had doubts that his wife was in an illicit relationship with Lalit and had threatened to kill him.

“The manner in which the accused were taking the victim appeared unnatural and suspicious,” the court observed.

While the post-mortem initially suggested a road accident, the court noted that doctors later said death by strangulation could not be ruled out.

The judgment also referred to a missing report filed by Yadav after his wife left home on February 3, 2022. The court said the evidence pointed to matrimonial discord and showed Yadav believed his wife was with Lalit.

The third accused, Ravi Kant, was given the benefit of doubt as he was not visible in CCTV footage and no independent evidence proved his direct role in the murder conspiracy.

Refusing leniency, the court termed the killing an “abhorrent crime” and cited a Supreme Court ruling that courts must protect victims to prevent private vengeance.

The court of additional sessions judge Neetika Verma also imposed a penalty of 1,10,000 each on the two convicts. Out of the total amount recovered from them, 2 lakh is to be paid to the victim’s legal heirs as compensation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two get life term for murdering Mohali man, staging it as accident
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two get life term for murdering Mohali man, staging it as accident
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