Two govt-recognised labs confirm man in video not Mann, says AAP

Chandigarh: Days after the Akal Takht asked the Sikh community to ostracise chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a controversial video, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said forensic examinations by two labs had shown that the man in the video footage was not him. An AAP delegation, comprising Harpal Singh Cheema , state chief Aman Arora and Baltej Pannu meeting special DGP (law and order) Praveen Kumar Sinha in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Addressing the media, AAP leader and cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said this conclusion was based on forensic tests conducted by two Government of India-recognised laboratories. “In these two lab reports, 1,191 different angles have been taken to look at facial recognition, height, body posture and how he (Mann) walks, talks and stands, for analysis. It establishes that the individual seen in the viral video is not Mann,” Cheema said, presenting the reports. “These are independent labs, located outside Punjab,” he said. AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu was also present.

On Tuesday, Mann rejected the video that formed the basis of the Akal Takht decree, calling it “false and misleading propaganda”. The CM said he had clarified this before Akal Takht acting jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. “Neither the physical build nor the appearance of the person shown in the video matches me, yet false and misleading propaganda is being spread to damage my reputation,” he added. The CM had been summoned before the Akal Takht after a complaint was filed on January 4 alleging the video purportedly showed him making comments on the ‘Guru ki Golak’ (a gurdwara donation box) and disrespecting the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The Akal Takht on Monday declared Mann ‘Guru dokhi’ (anti-Guru) and ‘Khalsa Panth virodhi’(anti-Panth) over the video. The edict was pronounced after Giani Gargaj claimed that forensic examinations by two government-recognised labs found no evidence of tampering.

At the press conference, Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of trying to defame Mann by allegedly circulating a “fake” video and falsely linking it to the chief minister. He claimed that anti-Punjab forces orchestrated the conspiracy after being rattled by the Mann government’s enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act. “Those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated video would be identified, thoroughly investigated and brought to justice,” he added.

Arrest mastermind behind ‘fake video’: AAP leaders

An AAP delegation, comprising Cheema, state chief Aman Arora and Pannu, also met special DGP (law and order) Praveen Kumar Sinha and submitted the two lab reports to him, seeking stringent action against those responsible for creating and circulating the alleged “fake video” to defame the chief minister and disturb peace in the state. The AAP leaders demanded that Punjab Police immediately arrest the mastermind behind the fake video as well as all those who circulated it on social media. “Whether the conspirator is sitting in Punjab or abroad, he will be brought before the law and made accountable for his actions,” Cheema added after the meeting.

CM directs DGP to take action

Later, Mann said he has directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to identify every individual involved in creating, financing and circulating the fake video, regardless of where they are hiding in the world and take action. He said forensic reports have completely exposed the truth behind the fake video controversy.

“I am surprised that those who have become self-appointed custodians of religion and the political people who appointed their favourites to important positions are now attaching my name to a fake video in which I am not even present. Someone is acting like me, imitating me, styling his hair like mine and trying to resemble me,” he said in a video statement.

The CM said that based on some so-called investigation, they are declaring him “Panth-virodhi” and telling people not to associate with him. “This is open political propaganda. This is political messaging and nothing else,” he added, before recounting his government’s achievements.

SAD misusing Panth for political gains: Mann

Phagwara: Addressing a gathering in Phagwara on Thursday evening, the CM said the Shiromani Akali Dal has been misusing “Panth and religion” as a tool for its political gains.

“From the appointment of jathedars of Takhts to having control over their decision making, everything is managed by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his party, which is decimated following repeated electoral failures. They considered Khalsa Panth, which was established by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, as their personal property,” Mann said.

He added that due to this, Akalis’ appointed jathedars are indulging in politics. “These people have no agenda and their sole aim is to defame me by hook or by crook. People are aware of the dubious character of these leaders and they will never get swayed by their theatrics,” he said.

Mann said the era of political parties, including the SAD and Congress, taking turns to rule Punjab is over and that those responsible for betraying the state’s trust will be held accountable.

The CM announced a grant of more than ₹18 crore for the development of the Phagwara assembly segment.