Two held for impersonating govt officials, extorting money from bizmen in Ludhiana

Two persons have been arrested for impersonating as senior government officials and extorting money from businessmen, traders, industrialists and realtors by threatening them with official action.

Police recover Fortuner fitted with fake red beacon and Mahindra Thar; three members of gang at large. (HT FILE)

Police said the accused used vehicles fitted with fake red beacon lights to create an appearance of official authority while approaching their targets.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh of Dhothar Bet and Gulshan Singh of Subhash Nagar. Police have also recovered a Toyota Fortuner fitted with a fake red beacon and a Mahindra Thar from their possession.

Three other accused named in the case — Arshdeep Singh of Khanna, Davinder Mangat of Begowal, Doraha, and Mohan Singh — are yet to be arrested.

Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said the accused would first conduct recce of potential targets and look for discrepancies in their business operations. They would then approach them posing as officials of different government departments and threaten them with action over the purported violations. The accused would then allegedly demand money from the targets on the pretext of overlooking the violations and not initiating official action against them, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrests followed a tip-off received by a police team while it was patrolling the area. Acting on the information, the team raided the suspects near Keys Hotel, close to Wedding Villa on Pakhowal Road, and apprehended Harpreet and Gulshan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrests followed a tip-off received by a police team while it was patrolling the area. Acting on the information, the team raided the suspects near Keys Hotel, close to Wedding Villa on Pakhowal Road, and apprehended Harpreet and Gulshan. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the investigating officer, the police are now investigating the extent of the alleged racket and trying to identify people who may have fallen victim to the accused. “We are also ascertaining how much money has been collected, for how long the gang has been operating and the role of three others who are at large.”

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 205 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” Harvinder Singh said, adding that details about the racket would emerge during questioning of the arrested accused.

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