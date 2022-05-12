Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held in Chandigarh for immigration fraud, 27 passports recovered
chandigarh news

Two held in Chandigarh for immigration fraud, 27 passports recovered

The accused in immigration fraud were produced before local Chandigarh court and sent to a two-day police remand; recovered 27 passports, seven of which belonged to the complainants
Police arrested two persons in an immigration fraud in Chandigarh, recovering 27 passports. (HT File )
Updated on May 12, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession.

The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47.

The complainants alleged that Universal Travel, operating from Sector 47, had taken 85,000 each (total approx. 5,95,000) along with passports from them for providing a work visa for Tanzania, but failed to do so and did not return the amount, passports and relevant documents. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled.

Police registered a case on April 25, under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) Indian Penal Code and 24 Immigration Act at Sector 31 after receiving multiple complaints against the accused.

The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police recovered 27 passports, seven of which belonged to the complainants, three cash receipt books in name of Universal Travel, one mobile phone, an office laptop and six chequebooks.

