Two heritage chairs from Chandigarh auctioned in US for 6.9 lakh

In yet another auction of heritage furniture belonging to Chandigarh, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, were sold for $8,500 ( ₹6.9 lakh) by Bartons auction house in Pennsylvania, US, on Sunday.

The reserve price for the heritage chairs was $5,000 ( ₹ 4.11 lakh). (HT File Photo for representation)

The reserve price for the chairs was $5,000 ( ₹4.11 lakh). In a similar auction held in April, a total of nine heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were sold off in Chicago, US, for ₹1.64 crore, with the most expensive item selling for ₹18.8 lakh.

On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction.

According to sources, the French Police had taken note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. Thereafter, the website of the auction house was also not accessible.

Earlier on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh also went under the hammer in New Jersey, US.

