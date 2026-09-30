Two hurt as woman in SUV rams into bike at Dhanas

Two men riding a motorcycle were injured after a woman driving a red Thar SUV rammed into their two-wheeler near the Dhanas bridge around 10pm on Monday. One of the victims suffered fractures in both legs, while the other sustained minor injuries.

The two men were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Sanyam was discharged shortly after treatment for minor injuries, while Ansh, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, suffered fractures in both legs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The driver, a Sector 38 resident and student at the Dental Institute of Panjab University, was booked by police late on Tuesday. She was caught by bystanders after the crash and handed over to the police.

Police said the victims, Ansh and Sanyam, both residents of Dhanas, were riding towards the Dhanas bridge when the SUV hit their motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheeler, the woman allegedly lost control of the vehicle and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, before crashing into an electricity pole.

The two men were taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Sanyam was discharged shortly after treatment for minor injuries, while Ansh, a student of DAV College, Sector 10, suffered fractures in both legs.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said alcohol consumption was not suspected as of Tuesday night. However, they said they were investigating possible drug use after the woman allegedly appeared confused and was unable to explain what she was doing at the spot. Her blood samples have been sent for testing, and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report will determine whether any intoxicating substance was present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said alcohol consumption was not suspected as of Tuesday night. However, they said they were investigating possible drug use after the woman allegedly appeared confused and was unable to explain what she was doing at the spot. Her blood samples have been sent for testing, and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report will determine whether any intoxicating substance was present. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at Sarangpur police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125B (causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said both sections are bailable and that the accused would be arrested and subsequently granted bail.