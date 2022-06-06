Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Juvenile among two nabbed in Chandigarh for stealing 19 mobile phones
chandigarh news

Juvenile among two nabbed in Chandigarh for stealing 19 mobile phones

Police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing 19 mobile phones, one smart watch and two earphones
Police arrested two, including a juvenile, nabbed in Chandigarh for stealing 19 mobile phones. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing 19 mobile phones, one smart watch and two earphones. The stolen items were recovered from their possession.

The victim, Kapil Dev of Mohali, had on May 21 reported a break-in at his shop at the quite offices in Sector 35-A.

A theft case had at the time been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

As a part of their investigation, the police team in Sector 35 and saw two people suspiciously carrying mobile phones in a backpack. Upon checking, the mobile phones were found to be stolen.

The accused, Deepender, 21, of Industrial Area, Phase 2, has been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended. The latter was sent to juvenile home while the other accused was produced before court and sent to police remand till Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP