Juvenile among two nabbed in Chandigarh for stealing 19 mobile phones

Police arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly stealing 19 mobile phones, one smart watch and two earphones. The stolen items were recovered from their possession.

The victim, Kapil Dev of Mohali, had on May 21 reported a break-in at his shop at the quite offices in Sector 35-A.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A theft case had at the time been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

As a part of their investigation, the police team in Sector 35 and saw two people suspiciously carrying mobile phones in a backpack. Upon checking, the mobile phones were found to be stolen.

The accused, Deepender, 21, of Industrial Area, Phase 2, has been arrested while the juvenile has been apprehended. The latter was sent to juvenile home while the other accused was produced before court and sent to police remand till Monday.