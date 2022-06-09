Two Independent MLAs join BJP in Himachal

With a few months left for the elections in Himachal, leaders in the poll-bound state have begun to hop from one party to another. Two Independent legislators on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and Prakash Rana from the Jogindernagar assembly segment joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters, Deepkamal, in Shimla. Both legislators came into the limelight after they defeated political heavyweights from Dehra and Jogindernagar.

Hoshiyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He did his graduation from the LS Patkar College of Commerce and later joined his family business. He returned to Himachal before the 2017 assembly polls and took the social work route to enter politics. He gained popularity with his philanthropic work. He took a poll plunge as an Independent candidate and defeated BJP heavyweight Ravinder Singh Ravi and Congress veteran Viplove Thakur to enter the state assembly. Ravinder Singh Ravi, a five-time legislator and minister in the previous BJP government, was close to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. While Viplove Thakur is a former minister, Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Rajya Sabha member.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rana defeated Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur’s father-in-law from Jogindernagar Gulab Singh M Thakur, who was a former speaker and revenue minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in 1998 and 2004. Rana owns a business in Saudi Arabia and defeated Thakur with a margin of 6.635 votes. He had returned to his village from Saudi Arabia after 30 years. He runs a transport business in Saudi Arabia

“Both the legislators Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana have been supporting the party in the assembly since the beginning. Today, they have officially taken the membership of the party,” said Kashyap, adding that their joining will strengthen the party in Dehra and Jogindernagar.

“We have received their cooperation during the last four-and-a-half years and today they have become a part of the BJP family. The duo was taken into the party fold after consultation with all the senior leaders and the high command,” said Jai Ram Thakur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said their joining will strengthen the government at the Centre and the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Himachal and that was quite evident during his Shimla visit. Now the PM will be coming to Dharamshala on June 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, 20 other people also joined the party on the occasion.

BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal and state vice-president Sanjeev Katwal were present on the occasion. The BJP’s strength in the Vidhan Sabha has now increased to 45.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON