Two infiltrators shot dead along LoC in Poonch: Army

Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The infiltration bid was scuttled in Balakot sector on Saturday evening and a massive search operation is still underway, he said.

“Around 7.45 pm (Saturday), alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot, observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two terrorists. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a powerful improvised explosive device (IED), were recovered from the possession of the slain ultras whose identity and group affiliation is awaited.

The successful operation in Balakot sector comes barely a week after terrorists attacked Dhangri village in adjoining Rajouri district and killed seven civilians and injured 14 others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said troops picked up suspicious movement in Balakot sector late Saturday evening and opened fire.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Sunday and the bodies of two terrorists were recovered along with war-like stores, they said.

Timely recovery of IED averts major tragedy in Rajouri: Official

A major tragedy was averted with the timely detection of an IED in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, an official said.

The ready-to-use IED was detected during a search operation in Dandote village in the Budhal area, the official said.

A massive search operation is underway in Rajouri following the recent terror strike in Dhangri village that left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajouri senior superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam confirmed the recovery of the IED during the cordon and search operation and said it was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.