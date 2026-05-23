Two Jammu students killed as tourist bus overturns on Amritsar-Pathankot highway

Two students from Jammu were killed after a tourist bus overturned on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway near Kaler Khurd village in Gurdaspur district on Friday morning.

Two students from Jammu were killed after a tourist bus overturned on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway near Kaler Khurd village in Gurdaspur district on Friday morning. (HT photo)

Five other passengers were injured in the mishap, which also triggered a chain collision involving several vehicles on the busy highway.

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According to police officials, the accident occurred around 7 am when the bus, travelling from Amritsar to Jammu, allegedly went out of control after the driver applied sudden brakes.

The vehicle overturned on the highway, tossing passengers out of their seats and leading to multiple vehicles crashing into each other from behind.

The deceased youths, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were returning to Jammu after completing examinations at the Global Group of Institutes in Amritsar.

Their classmates said the duo, both aged 23, was seated at the rear of the bus when it suddenly lost balance.

“We were travelling back to Jammu after exams. The bus overturned suddenly and two of our friends got trapped underneath it. They died on the spot,” the students said, adding that both victims were residents of Jammu and their classmates.

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{{^usCountry}} Another passenger, Vishwajeet, who was travelling to Jammu for work, said there had already been an accident ahead on the road before the bus lost control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another passenger, Vishwajeet, who was travelling to Jammu for work, said there had already been an accident ahead on the road before the bus lost control. {{/usCountry}}

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“The driver applied brakes suddenly, but the bus overturned. Many passengers fell on top of each other. I suffered shoulder injuries in the chaos,” he said.

Police reached the spot immediately after getting information about the incident.

Baljit Singh, in-charge of the Naushera Majha Singh police outpost, said vehicles coming from behind collided after drivers got distracted by the overturned bus.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Gurdaspur civil hospital for treatment, while police later removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement on the highway.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased students and free treatment to those injured.

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