Two unemployed teachers who climbed a mobile tower at Satauj, the native village of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in Sangrur district were arrested and booked by the police on Monday.

The two unemployed teachers who were arrested after they climbed a mobile tower at Satauj, the native village of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in Sangrur district on Monday. (HT Photo)

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A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Dharamgarh police station against Baljinder Singh and Gursewak Singh, both residents of Bir Behman in Bathinda district. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 226 (attempt to commit suicide), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

Dirba deputy superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said the duo was sent to Sangrur jail following their arrest. She said that 15 other protesters, who agitated demanding their release, were also taken into preventive custody.

The two arrested men are members of the 646 Unemployed Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Teachers’ Union. The union launched the protest to draw government attention to their recruitment demands, which have been stalled for 13 years. Union leaders said that the 2011 recruitment process remains halted, leaving scores of qualified candidates jobless.

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{{^usCountry}} They said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had initially ignited hope among them. Sippy Sharma, a prominent union member, also joined the protest. During a 2021 agitation in Sohana, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had publicly referred to Sharma as his sister and assured her that their demands would be fulfilled once the AAP formed the government in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had initially ignited hope among them. Sippy Sharma, a prominent union member, also joined the protest. During a 2021 agitation in Sohana, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had publicly referred to Sharma as his sister and assured her that their demands would be fulfilled once the AAP formed the government in Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Dharamgarh station house officer (SHO) Chinu Singla, the incident occurred around 6.10pm. The SHO said that the two men approached from Bir Khurd and, upon spotting a police vehicle, fled through fields toward the mobile tower. When police officers attempted to stop them, the protesters allegedly pushed the SHO, and one of them threw a brickbat that struck home guard Ram Sharma on his right arm. He is stated to be out of danger.

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The FIR states that the men climbed the tower and threatened to jump if the police approached them.

The union leaders alleged that the two unemployed teachers were given assurances but arrested when they climbed down.