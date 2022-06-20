Two juveniles apprehended for assaulting Mauli Jagran resident
In yet another assault case involving juveniles, two minor boys were apprehended for attacking a 22-year-old youth in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, on Saturday night.
While the two boys were sent to a juvenile home, police are searching for their accomplices who also attacked the victim, Manish Rai.
A resident of Vikas Nagar, Manish told the police that he had gotten into an argument with two youths who live in his neighbourhood after he confronted them for jumping on the roof of his house from their house. In response, the accused said they will take care of him in the evening, Manish alleged.
Later around 8.30 pm, the two youths turned up with their friends and attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, leaving him injured.
The accused were booked for assault, house-trespass and rioting under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station. Later, two of the accused, both minors, were apprehended. Efforts were on to arrest the other accused, police said.
Earlier, three teenagers were booked for attacking a Mauli Jagran resident with sharp-edged weapons and snatching his gold chain at his house on June 16. While one of them was nabbed, two are at large.
