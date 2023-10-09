Two killed in Karnal road accident

Two people were killed in a road accident on the Assandh-Kaithal road, the police said Monday. The police said that the deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar (19) and Sahil Kumar (24), both residents of Rangruti Khera village of Karnal district. The police said that the incident took place on Sunday night when they were returning back to their village from Karnal on a bike and a speeding car allegedly hit them. They were rushed to the hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Two people were killed in a road accident on the Assandh-Kaithal road in Karnal, the police said Monday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agitated over the incident and demanding the arrest of the car driver, the family members accompanied by the villagers held a protest and blocked the Kaithal-Assandh road, disrupting the traffic for around two hours. Later a police team led by Assandh Police Station in-charge reached to pacify them and they agreed to lift the blockade following assurance of fair investigation by the police.

In-charge of the Assandh Police station said that an FIR has been registered against the car driver and the police teams are working to arrest him. He said that the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!