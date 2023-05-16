Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two killed in Kurukshetra road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 16, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision of two bikes on the service lane of NH-44 near Mohra village of Kurukshetra, said the police on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan Kumar (18) and Irfan (19) of Mohra village of Ambala district and the injured Smarth Jain and Avdhesh were admitted to a hospital.

Investigation officer Rameshwar said the accident took place on late Sunday night and they were taken to the hospital. Chetan and Irfan were declared dead by the doctors and their bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case under Sections 304 A, 337, 427 and 279 of the IPC against Smarth who had allegedly hit the bike of the deceased.

Topics
kurukshetra police
