Two killed while taking selfie on railway line in Fatehabad

Published on Feb 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

According to police, the mishap took place when the duo stopped their motorcycle near the railway line and started taking selfiesin Fatehabad’s Tohana. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh of Laloda village and Garima of Khanaura village in the district.

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

According to police, the mishap took place when the duo stopped their motorcycle near the railway line and started taking selfies.

“They didn’t move despite the horn being blown by the driver of the train repeatedly. When the train hit them, they fell far away from the track. The duo was preparing for the IELTS exam, and they were going to Tohana when the mishap took place. Their bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” a police official said.

