Two locksmiths booked for theft in Ludhiana

Two locksmiths allegedly decamped with gold jewellery after breaking open the lock of an almirah at a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday. They had been called to the house by an elderly woman to repair the locks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Raghvir Singh of Block B, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, said, “The accused asked my wife to give a key of the almirah. Later, the accused tricked my wife and used the key to open almirah and then fled with gold jewellery including chain, rings and earrings.”

Singh lodged the complaint with the police and a team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.