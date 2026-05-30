Two Ludhiana MC officials face action for ‘dereliction of duty’

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta on Friday directed officials to intensify action against illegal constructions and expedite recovery of pending dues, while recommending chargesheet proceedings against two building inspectors for alleged dereliction of duty.

MC has initiated recovery proceedings for pending rent and lease amounts of civic body properties. (HT File)

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The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. Joint commissioner Tapan Bhanot, assistant town planners (ATPs) of all four zones and other officials were present in the meeting. The commissioner recommended departmental action against building inspectors Harminder Makkar and Dalip Soni for allegedly failing to act against illegal constructions.

She directed building branch officials to accelerate recovery of pending challans and instructed drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of various branches to ensure timely execution of duties. She also added that regular review meetings would be conducted to monitor recovery of dues and warned that strict departmental action would be taken in case of irregularities.

Officials were also directed to take strict action against illegal constructions across the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner has appealed to residents to undertake construction work only after obtaining approval of building plans from the civic body. Meanwhile, the MC has also initiated recovery proceedings for pending rent and lease amounts of civic body properties. Officials said notices are being issued to defaulters across all four zones. The commissioner also appealed to tenants and lease holders to clear pending dues to avoid action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner has appealed to residents to undertake construction work only after obtaining approval of building plans from the civic body. Meanwhile, the MC has also initiated recovery proceedings for pending rent and lease amounts of civic body properties. Officials said notices are being issued to defaulters across all four zones. The commissioner also appealed to tenants and lease holders to clear pending dues to avoid action. {{/usCountry}}

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