Mystery shrouds death of two men in Panchkula’s Khark Mangoli village

Two men were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Khark Mangoli village in Panchkula on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dharminder, 29, and Shiva, 21, both residents of the village, located in old Panchkula.

Police responded to the scene after receiving information that Shiva was found dead in a hutment close to his house. Blood was oozing out from the nose and the body had turned blue. He was discovered by his uncle who was looking for him, as he had not returned home the previous night.

His family members told police that he had left home around 5 pm on Thursday and was found dead around 7 am the next day.

Police said there were no external injuries on the body and exact cause of death will be ascertained through autopsy.

Shiva was unmarried and used to sell chicken on a roadside cart in the village. “The deceased’s uncle in his statement said he was addicted to drugs,” said inspector Hari Ram, station house officer, Sector 7 police station.

Meanwhile, Dharminder was found dead in his house on Friday morning. His family members said Dharminder lived on the ground floor and they stayed on the first floor. He had retired to his room on Thursday night after dinner and was found unconscious in the morning. They rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead. Both autopsies will be conducted at the hospital on Saturday.