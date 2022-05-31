Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men open fire at flat in Mohali’s Sector 88, held

Both accused who opened fire at a flat in Mohali’s Sector 88 are into the business of sale and purchase of old cars
Mohali police arrested two men for opening fire at a Sector 88 flat. (iStockphoto)
Published on May 31, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Sohana police have arrested two men for opening fire with a licensed revolver at their flat in Sector 88, Mohali, on Sunday night.

The accused were identified as Paramveer Singh, 28, of Jagraon and Gurvinder Singh, 30, of Barnala. Both are into the business of sale and purchase of old cars, said police.

“The accused live in a flat at Hero Homes in Sector 88. On Sunday night, Paramveer took Gurvinder’s licensed .32-bore revolver and opened fire in the air, causing panic in the building. Police reached the spot and arrested the duo,” said inspector Gurjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana.

Both accused were booked under the Arms Act. They were produced before a local court that sent them to one-day police remand.

