Two Nigerian nationals held for duping Kashmir resident of ₹36.35L in cyber fraud
Police on Wednesday arrested two Nigerian nationals from New Delhi for their alleged involvement in an online fraud wherein a resident of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla lost ₹36.35 lakh.
The accused, Isioma Steven and Collins of Delta Agbor, Nigeria, were arrested from Vashisht Park in Sagarpur, New Delhi. Police rerecovered 14 mobile phones of different make and models, a laptop, 14 sim cards, a wi-fi router, a dongle. Police said six more arrests are expected in the case.
The complainant had alleged that he came in contact with a Facebook user under the name T Jessica, who claimed to be a purchase manager at the pharmaceutical company Abbott.
The Facebooked user convinced the complainant to start a business of kandu nuts or palm seeds by showing fake offers, orders and promising high returns. The complainant then came in contact with a person posing as Jyoti T Kandu, a businessperson who assured him that the product was of high quality and was valued in the pharmaceutical market owing to its medicinal benefits.
“The complainant without knowing the plot behind the fraud invested a hefty amount of ₹36.35 lakh by transferring the said amount in different bank accounts of fraudsters for purchasing 50 packets of kandu nuts,” a police spokesperson said.
Police added that on receiving the consignment of 50 packets of kandu nuts, the complainant received another call claiming to be from the Mumbai customs office, wherein he was asked to deposit more money in order to be able to sell the said nuts to pharmaceutical companies.
“The same created doubt in the mind of the complainant, who then tried to contact the provided details in order to verify the facts, however he did not get any response and felt duped by the Facebook user,” the spokesman further said.
The complainant then approached cybercrime police station, Srinagar. A case was then registered.
Detailing the investigation, police said “During the course of investigation, it was found that the fraud had been done by the fraudsters under a highly technically-built set-up and accordingly, the digital footprints were tracked by analysis of bank accounts that have been used for syphoning money of the complainant.”
“Besides, CCTV footage and analysis of suspect phone numbers by employing high-end technical investigative skills was also carried out,” the spokesperson added.
Solider sustains injuries in crossfire with militants at Kulgam
A soldier sustained injuries during an operation at Kathpora village in southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday. Police said that on specific information about the presence of militants at Kathpora village, a team comprising police and army personnel launched a joint operation late last night.
In the wee hours, contact was established between militants and the joint team. In the initial gunfight, a soldier sustained injuries. Officials said there was a possibility that the militants escaped during the operation. Search operations are still underway and have been extended to the neighbouring villages. With the name of the injured soldier was not disclosed, officials said he has been shifted to the base hospital in Srinagar.
62-year-old dies in car-bus collision in Poonch; wife, daugther injured
A 62-year-old lost his life, while his wife and their daughter sustained serious injuries, after his car collided with a bus at Sanai in Poonch district on Wednesday, said officials. The bus driver fled the spot after the accident.
Giving out details on the accident, police said, “A car and a bus collided with each other at Sanai in Surankote on Wednesday. In the collision 62-year-old Bikram Singh, son of Thakur Singh of Haveli Poonch was killed, while his wife Jasbir Kour and daughter Baljit Kour suffered serious injuries,” said a police officer.
Inspector Rajveer Singh, Surankote station head officer, said the bus driver has been identified as Parvez Ahmed and was a resident of Surankote. “We have launched a manhunt to nab him. The owner of the bus was also called at the police station,” he added.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
