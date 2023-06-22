Two patwaris with impersonators arrested in patwari test

Police arrested four persons, including two Haryana-based patwaris and their two impersonators, who allegedly sat for the departmental patwari promotion examination on their behalf, which was conducted by Haryana at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, on Tuesday.

Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The accused, identified as Kasim Ahemad, of NIC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Naseeb, of Fatehabad, Haryana, allegedly appeared in an Urdu exam in place of patwari Surinder, of Jhajjar, Haryana, and patwari Azad Singh, of Hissar, Haryana, respectively.

All four accused were held following the complaint of Harish Kumar, supervisor of the said exam centre and FCR officer, Haryana, New Civil Secretariat, Sector 17. The complainant informed the Sector 11 police station and handed over the answer sheets of the impersonators to them.

The accused were booked for cheating and impersonation. They were produced before a local court and sent to one-day police custody, a senior police officer said.

