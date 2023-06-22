Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two patwaris with impersonators arrested in patwari test

Two patwaris with impersonators arrested in patwari test

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The accused, identified as Kasim Ahemad, of NIC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Naseeb, of Fatehabad, Haryana, allegedly appeared in an Urdu exam in place of patwari Surinder, of Jhajjar, Haryana, and patwari Azad Singh, of Hissar, Haryana, respectively

Police arrested four persons, including two Haryana-based patwaris and their two impersonators, who allegedly sat for the departmental patwari promotion examination on their behalf, which was conducted by Haryana at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, on Tuesday.

Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The accused, identified as Kasim Ahemad, of NIC, Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Naseeb, of Fatehabad, Haryana, allegedly appeared in an Urdu exam in place of patwari Surinder, of Jhajjar, Haryana, and patwari Azad Singh, of Hissar, Haryana, respectively.

Three papers related to departmental patwari promotion were scheduled on Tuesday, including a maths paper from 9 am to 12 pm, the Urdu exam from 2 pm to 3 pm and a Hindi paper from 3 pm to 4 pm.

All four accused were held following the complaint of Harish Kumar, supervisor of the said exam centre and FCR officer, Haryana, New Civil Secretariat, Sector 17. The complainant informed the Sector 11 police station and handed over the answer sheets of the impersonators to them.

The accused were booked for cheating and impersonation. They were produced before a local court and sent to one-day police custody, a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheating haryana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP