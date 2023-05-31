13-year-old girl among two killed in road mishaps in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal

Two people, including a 13-year-old girl, lost their lives in two separate road mishaps in Sahnewal. A friend of the teenage girl also suffered injuries, who is undergoing treatment.

In the first case, an over speeding truck mowed down a 13-year-old girl to death and left another girl injured near Sahnewal main chowk on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at 7.40 am when both the girls were walking towards their school in Sahnewal.

The victim’s mother stated that she was going to drop her daughter and her friend to their school. When they reached near Sahnewal main Chowk, a truck coming from Zimidara Da Dhaba side suddenly took the turn towards Kohara.

The truck hit both the girls and fled leaving them injured. However, passersby gathered at the spot and rushed the girls to the Civil Hospital, Sahnewal. Sensing their critical condition, both were referred to Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where one of the girls succumbed to her injuries, while her friend is undergoing treatment.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

In another road mishap on Tuesday afternoon, another over-speeding truck hit a 24-year-old man resulting in his death near Kanganwal.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar of Kanganwal. He died on the spot.

According to the police, the truck driver was driving on the wrong side. When the victim was heading towards Sahnewal on his motorcycle, the truck hit his motorcycle and mowed him down. After the incident the driver of the truck escaped leaving the vehicle on the spot.

The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck and seized the vehicle.

