Minor among 2 swept away in Kali Bein in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jul 23, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Two persons, including a 15-year-old were swept away by the strong currents of the Kali Bein rivulet here following heavy rains.

On Sunday afternoon, a 15-year-old drowned in Kali Bein near Pul Pukhta village in Tanda. (Representational Photo)

A 51-year-old man Mohinder Pal of Alampur village in Dasuya sub division, was washed away in flooded waters of Kali Bein when he went out to check its water level, the police said. The body is yet to be retrieved. On Saturday evening, the victim along with few other villagers went to the Kali Bein to see if the water had receded. When he ventured in the water, he was swept away by the currents. Dasuya station house officer Balwinder Pal said the search was on to fish out the body. On Sunday afternoon, a 15-year-old drowned in Kali Bein near Pul Pukhta village in Tanda. Identified as Rohit of Masitpalkot, he had come to the rivulet with his friends. As per eye witnesses, he jumped in the Bein water which had collected in the field and got swept away by gushing currents. The rescue operation had not started till evening.

