Two private hospital staffers found dead in Jhajjar

Two employees of a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, were found unconscious in the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday and were taken to a general hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

The bodies were sent to Jhajjar Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning for autopsy. (HT Photo for representation)

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The deceased has been identified as a nursing staff member, Sachin Kumar, 28, of Safidon in Jind district. Police said he lived in a rented house in Preet Vihar on Balor Road.

The second deceased was an X-ray technician, Vikas Kumar, 25, a resident of Bohar village in Rohtak. They were spotted by the hospital staff, taken to the general hospital, and declared dead, police said.

Sachin’s wife Sheetal told the police that she had called her husband several times around 12.15-12.30am and later reached the hospital and found them lying unconscious.

The bodies were sent to Jhajjar Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning for autopsy. Police said based on the preliminary investigation they might have taken a substance or received a narcotic injection.

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{{^usCountry}} City police station house officer Rakesh Kumar said the case was under investigation and the circumstances under which both died will be known only after the postmortem report. The police were also examining footage of CCTV cameras in the hospital premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} City police station house officer Rakesh Kumar said the case was under investigation and the circumstances under which both died will be known only after the postmortem report. The police were also examining footage of CCTV cameras in the hospital premises. {{/usCountry}}

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