Two railway employees crushed to death by train

Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:30 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Two railway employees died after they were run over by a speeding train when they were working on a railway track near Samalkha town of Panipat district.

According to the railway police, the deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, 45, a senior section engineer (SSE) and a resident of Bihar and Vikaram Kumar, 37, who was working as SNT and was a resident of Samalkha of Panipat.

The incident took place on Thursday when the SSE along with other employees were engaged in repair work on the railway track. When they noticed a train, they jumped to another track. However, a train was also coming from the other track and they were crushed to death, the police said.

