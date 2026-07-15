Two shops gutted in Chandigarh’s Sector 44 market

A fire broke out in the Sector 44 market on Tuesday evening. Two booths, with a bakery being one of the shops, were gutted with others being damaged. The officials suspect that the incident happened due to a short circuit.

The officials suspect that the incident happened due to a short circuit. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire officials received the call around 4 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took them around one hour to bring the fire under control. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police and the fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire