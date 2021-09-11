Two snatchers held in Chandigarh’s Palsora

Two persons out of four accused, who had robbed a Palsora resident at knifepoint, were held, the police said on Friday.

The two arrested were identified as Puran, 25, of Desumajra, Mohali, and Sonu, 25, of Palsora village, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Trilok Chand told the police that after his shift working as head chef in Mohali, he was heading home on a bicycle on September 8 when two persons stopped him near PNB Bank in Palsora and put a knife to his throat.

He alleged that the duo was joined by two other persons on a bike, and they snatched ₹750 cash from him. The men on bike allegedly hit Trilok and he fell. However, he raised the alarm and managed to catch the two pedestrians, who were handed over to the police by him.

The police are looking for the other two accused. A case under Section 397 (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.