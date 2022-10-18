Two travel agents held for duping people of 1.5 crore

: The local police have arrested two travel agents for allegedly duping 9 men of ₹ 1.5 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar and Raj Kumar, both are residents of Delhi.

Police said that Raj Kumar was arrested on October 15, while Vineet was arrested on Sunday from Delhi.

In his complaint to the police, Virender of sector 9 in Karnal had alleged that he met Raj Kumar at his office in Delhi in June this year and fixed a deal to send 9 persons to Mexico. He alleged that the Raj Kumar and his aide Vineet took a total ₹ 1.50 crore for the job on different dates.

The complainant alleged that after taking the money, the accused provided the men with fake visas and sent them to different countries illegally.

Police have registered a case under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that the accused were produced before the court, which sent Raj Kumar to five-day and Vineet to four-day police remand.