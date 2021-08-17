Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two women fall prey to fraudsters in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to fraudsters in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old was cheated of ₹12,800 in ATM fraud, while a 24-year-old was duped of ₹1.25 lakh in credit card fraud
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:32 AM IST
In the first case, three youths had pretended to help the victim operate an ATM in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Colony. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Two women fell prey to fraud in different parts of the city, the police said on Monday.

One Sushila Devi, 40, of Dadumajra colony told the police that on August 13, she had gone to an ATM to withdraw money where she saw three youths already present. As she was struggling to withdraw cash, the trio offered to help and she handed them her ATM card.

The accused told her that the machine was not working and returned the card after which she left. Later she came to know that the accused had withdrawn 12,800 from her account the same day. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Credit card fraud reported in Sec 18

In the second case, a resident of Sector 18, Mehar Gill, 24, told the police that she received a call on her mobile on August 13 by a person posing as a bank employee calling for a card upgrade. The accused asked for details like her CVV number and card number. Soon, an amount of 1.25 lakh was withdrawn using her credit card in two transactions. A case was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP