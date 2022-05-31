Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh, Mohali

Snatchers targeted two women in Mohali and Chandigarh on Sunday night, and took away their gold chain and purse.

In the Mohali case, the victim, Shweta Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, reported that she was visiting her parents’ house in Phase 5, Mohali. On Sunday night, she, along with her mother and brother, was returning from Bougainvillea Park in Phase 4, when a scooterist snatched her gold chain and sped away.

She said she could not note down the scooter’s registration number, but will be able to identify the snatcher clearly.

The same night, a government school teacher lost her purse to a snatcher in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In her complaint, Poonam Ran, 41, who hails from Malerkotla, Punjab, said she had come to Chandigarh to pay the rent and tuition fee for her son, who takes coaching at an institute in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

During her visit, she also planned to check out other accommodations for her son and was walking around in Sector 32 for this. Around 9.15 pm, as she reached near a house, a motorcyclist snatched her purse and fled. She said the purse contained ₹20,000 in cash and documents.

Separate snatching cases have been registered. Police are scanning footage near the respective crime scenes to nab the accused.