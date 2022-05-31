Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh, Mohali
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh, Mohali

A woman’s gold chain was snatched in Phase 4, Mohali, on Sunday night; the same night, a woman’s purse was snatched in Sector 32, Chandigarh
Separate snatching cases have been registered at the respective police stations in Chandigarh and Mohali (HT)
Published on May 31, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali/chandigarh

Snatchers targeted two women in Mohali and Chandigarh on Sunday night, and took away their gold chain and purse.

In the Mohali case, the victim, Shweta Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, reported that she was visiting her parents’ house in Phase 5, Mohali. On Sunday night, she, along with her mother and brother, was returning from Bougainvillea Park in Phase 4, when a scooterist snatched her gold chain and sped away.

She said she could not note down the scooter’s registration number, but will be able to identify the snatcher clearly.

The same night, a government school teacher lost her purse to a snatcher in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In her complaint, Poonam Ran, 41, who hails from Malerkotla, Punjab, said she had come to Chandigarh to pay the rent and tuition fee for her son, who takes coaching at an institute in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

During her visit, she also planned to check out other accommodations for her son and was walking around in Sector 32 for this. Around 9.15 pm, as she reached near a house, a motorcyclist snatched her purse and fled. She said the purse contained 20,000 in cash and documents.

RELATED STORIES

Separate snatching cases have been registered. Police are scanning footage near the respective crime scenes to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP