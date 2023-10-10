Two women fall prey to snatchers in Panchkula

Two women were targeted by motorcycle-borne snatchers in separate incidents, wherein one of them lost a gold chain while the other lost her purse, in Panchkula.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first case, Mamta Singh, 36, of Dera Bassi, said that she was on her way to Sector 7 after dropping her daughter at Government PG College for Women, Sector 14, Panchkula, when the incident the snatchers struck. She said that when she reached near the Sector 11/12 Panchkula cut, two persons on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain. She said the bike did not have a number plate and the men were wearing a helmet so she couldn’t see their face. She said that the accused sped away towards Sector 12, Panchkula.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second case, Seema Sharma, 50, of Sector 12A, Panchkula, told the police that she along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was walking to the Sector 20 market on Sunday evening when two youths on a motorcycle snatched her purse.

She said that the purse contained ₹10,000 cash and her mobile phone, besides some important documents. A case of snatching was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON