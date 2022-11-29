Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two women injured in snatching incident in Ferozepur

Two women injured in snatching incident in Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:33 AM IST

After their mobile phone was snatched, the women chased the bike-borne snatchers on their scooter, but slipped and fell on a barbed wire that left them injured

The fall on the barbed wire left Geetika with a throat injury, while Vani was also hurt. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain under treatment. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Protests broke out in Ferozepur on Monday after two women got injured, one seriously, in a snatching incident.

Members of various NGOs and residents protested on the local over bridge, blocking traffic movement.

The two women, Vani and Geetika, were travelling on a two-wheeler, when two men on a motorcycle snatched their mobile phone and sped away.

A chase ensued, but the women’s scooter slipped and they fell on a barbed wire, while the accused managed to make good their escape.

The fall left Geetika with a throat injury, while Vani was also hurt. Both were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain under treatment.

Enraged over the incident, residents blocked the overbridge, following which superintendent of police (Investigation) Gurmeet Singh Cheema reached the spot and pacified the residents by arranging a meeting the Ferozepur SSP. He also assured that the snatching accused will be nabbed within two days.

Residents protesting against the deteriorating law and order at the railway over bridge, connecting Ferozepur City and Cantonment, on Monday. (HT Photo)
