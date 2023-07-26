Two women fall prey to snatchers, one held

Two women lost their belongings, including money and debit cards, to snatchers in separate incidents in the city. Two separate cases under sections 379-B of the IPC have been registered against the accused at Division number 8 police station. (iStockphoto)

In the first case, an unidentified person was booked for snatching on the complainant of Sarika Kanojia, 46, of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. In her complaint, the woman said that she along with her sister had gone to Ghumar Mandi market. While returning, an accused came there on motorcycle and snatched her handbag containing ₹1,000, debit cards and other important documents.

In the second case, another woman Binderjit Kaur, 48, of Dayal Nagar of Ghumar Mandi said that when she was returning home from Gurdwara Sahib after paying obeisance, a motorcycle-borne accused came there and snatched her handbag containing mobile phone, and some religious books.

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police identified the accused as Onkar Singh of Shimlapuri and arrested him. The police have recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone from his possession.

Two separate cases under sections 379-B of the IPC have been registered against the accused at Division number 8 police station.

