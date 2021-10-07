Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two youngsters killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Reasi
chandigarh news

Two youngsters killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Reasi

Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The vehicle plunged down a gorge in Reasi district. (Representative image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Two youngsters were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district on Wednesday.

The victims Sourav Thakur, 18, of Nagrota and Bachiter Singh, 24, of Mahore. Reasi senior superintendent of police Shailender Singh said, “The accident occurred at Dugga in Sawlakote area, which is a remote and hilly area, between 10.30am to 11 am. There were only two occupants inside the sports-utility vehicle,” he said.

The police had a hard time recovering the bodies, which were handed over to family members after post-mortem examination. It is suspected that Thakur, who was at the wheel, lost control of the car, while negotiating a sharp bend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Still with National Conference, says Devender Rana amid speculations of him leaving the party

Himachal Congress appoints team to manage bypolls

Mandi bypoll: Developmental work by Virbhadra to be poll plank, says Pratibha Singh

Congress protests against election commission outside Chandigarh DC office
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP