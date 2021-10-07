Two youngsters killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Reasi

Two youngsters were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district on Wednesday.

The victims Sourav Thakur, 18, of Nagrota and Bachiter Singh, 24, of Mahore. Reasi senior superintendent of police Shailender Singh said, “The accident occurred at Dugga in Sawlakote area, which is a remote and hilly area, between 10.30am to 11 am. There were only two occupants inside the sports-utility vehicle,” he said.

The police had a hard time recovering the bodies, which were handed over to family members after post-mortem examination. It is suspected that Thakur, who was at the wheel, lost control of the car, while negotiating a sharp bend.