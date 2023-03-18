Two-day B2B expo by Mohali Industries Association gets underway in Mohali

The two-day Business-to-Business (B2B) Industrial Exhibition began near ESI Hospital in Phase 7, Industrial Area, on Friday.

(HT Photo)

The expo is being organised by the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) as part of its golden jubilee celebrations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Varinder Sharma, director, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Ludhiana; Arun Raghav, head, administration and HR, Mahindra Swaraj; Jasminder Chahal, state business head, ICICI Bank; and Ashish Mittal, director, Royale Estate.

Over 100 exhibitors from diverse industrial fields, representing more than 30 industrial segments, are participating in the exhibition that will conclude on Saturday.

From cutting-edge technologies and products, including robotics and laser cutting, water jet cutting, auto and tractor parts, power tools, industrial chemicals and lubricants, solar power equipment, bathroom fittings, to relevant service providers in areas like banking, architectural, interiors, SAP, accounting, reverse engineering, product designing, ITES and travel needs, the exhibition has an array of offerings.

A series of seminars and panel discussions led by industry experts were also held on Saturday. The topics discussed included setting balance sheets to get best deals from banks, procurement policy of public sector units, increasing market penetration by leveraging GEMS portal and TReDS, said Anurag Aggarwal, president, MIA.