Two-day Punjab assembly winter session from November 28

The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to recommend to governor Banwarilal Purohit to convene the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha on November 28 and 29.

(HT file photo)

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh. The development came after Purohit prorogued the budget session of the assembly that was held in March this year.

Purohit issued the order to prorogue (terminate) the budget session on November 16 following a letter from the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in this regard.

The budget session was repeatedly adjourned sine die instead of being prorogued. The Supreme Court had questioned the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for continuing the budget session with intermittent adjournments.

The issue of prorogation of the state assembly had led to a standoff between the governor and the AAP government.

Prorogation normally follows the adjournment of the sitting of the House sine die. The budget session had continued till last week as the government first held a two-day special sitting on June 19 and 20 and then called another two-day meeting of the House on October 20 and 21 as an “extension” of the budget session. The governor had questioned the validity of the sittings.

The business for the winter session, which will start with obituary references on November 28, will be decided by the business advisory committee shortly.

9 new posts at sports university

The cabinet also approved the creation and filling of nine posts of technical cadre through direct recruitment at Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala. These posts include the post of assistant manager, two posts of programmer, two posts of technical assistant and that of clerk-cum-data entry operator.

Bill to manage canals approved

The cabinet approved the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, to regulate and manage canals and drainage. This will ensure hindrance-free canal water to farmers and land owners for irrigation, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

Green signal to close PSSWB

The cabinet approved the closure of the Punjab State Social Welfare Board and merger of its staff, including employees at the PSSWB headquarters and five ICDS blocks, into the department of social security, women and child development.

The cabinet gave its approval to the annual administrative report of the tourism, cultural affairs, archives and museum department for 2021-22.