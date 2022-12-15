Two-yr child care leave allowed for single male govt employees

: Single male employees of the Haryana government will now be allowed child care leave for a period of two years.

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016 to this effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesperson said that single male government employee would be an unmarried, widower or legally divorcee government employee.

A female government employee can also avail child care leave for a maximum period of two years during the entire service to take care of her two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 under the Rules.

Child care leave has been granted to single male government employees, besides female government employees on the pattern of Central government by amending the Rule 46 of HCS (Leave) Rules, 2016.

The spokesperson said government employed mother and single father of divyang children who are above 18 shall also be entitled to child care leave if the impairment of the child is more than 60% as per the impairment certificate issued by the competent authority and if the divyang child is completely dependent on the female government employee or single male government employee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Draft of Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill approved

The Cabinet accorded approval to the draft of the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to provide flexibility in levying of Haryana rural development fee. Following the amendment, the state government will be able to alter the rate of fee charged on agricultural produce including paddy of all varieties.

An official spokesperson said that following an amendment by the state assembly, a fee shall be notified at a rate, as may be fixed by the state government from time to time, on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area levied on the dealer for the purposes of the Act.

Once the amendment in the law is notified, the state government will fix the Haryana Rural Development fee on paddy of all varieties at the rate of ₹ 50 per quintal if sold at a price of over ₹ 2,500 per quintal on a lump-sum basis and at the rate of 2% of the sale proceeds if the paddy is sold at a price up to ₹ 2,500 per quintal. It has been further directed that this decision of the state government would be implemented with effect from October 1, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Draft of Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 gets nod

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Haryana Municipal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for inserting the definition of core area.

The Bill defines ‘Core area’ as built-up area within the municipal limit planned or developed fifty years before the coming into force of this Amendment Act and which due to urbanisation and efflux of time require replanning of land use and also includes built-up area of village abadi, which has subsequently been included in municipal limit.

It is further proposed that the mixed land use shall be permitted in the core area subject to the planning parameters and recovery of such charges as may be notified by the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To indicate land uses and to avoid any complication in future, it is necessary to define the core area in the Act. Since, these core areas are situated within the municipal limits, therefore, necessary amendments in Haryana Municipal Act, 1973 and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 needed to be made by inserting the definition of core area.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment in Haryana chowkidar (watchman) Rules, 2013 to provide for an appellate authority against the orders passed by the deputy commissioner and to grant benefit of employee provident fund (EPF) for gramin chowkidars.

These rules will be called Haryana Chowkidar (Watchman) Amendment Rules, 2022.