Tytler’s appointment to Delhi Congress: Cong rubbing salt on wounds of Sikhs, says SAD

SAD members protesting against the Congress at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:25 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the Congress for appointing Jagdish Tytler, one of the main accused in 1984 anti-Sikh violence, as permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) burnt the effigy of Tytler, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Charanjit Channi near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Monday.

The SAD and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders alleged that Congress has always tried to create a divide between Sikhs and Hindus in the country and this move has uncovered its anti-Sikh side yet again.

Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SAD district president Harbhajan Dang and YAD district presidents Gurdeep Gosha (urban) and Prabhjot Dhaliwal (rural) among others were present during the protest. The leaders also slammed the Union government over rising fuel prices.

Gosha and Dhaliwal said that the congress should apologise for the 1984 massacre, but it is rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikhs. They also slammed CM Channi for his silence on the Tytler’s appointment.

Protest leads to traffic chaos

The protest by SAD leaders led to traffic jams near Bharat Nagar Chowk. Though the protest was held at the side of the road, it resulted in a bottleneck, which disturbed the movement of traffic.

