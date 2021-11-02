Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U-14 cricket tournament : Crystal Club boys’ team beat girls by nine wickets

The Crystal Club boys’ team defeated the girls’ team of the club by nine wickets in a 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Monday
Divyam of the Crystal Club boys’ team was awarded the man of the match. (HT file)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Crystal Club boys’ team defeated the girls’ team of the club by nine wickets in a 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Monday.

Batting first, the girls’ team was bowled out for just 31 runs, with Divya Rajput being the top scorer at 11 runs for 33 balls with two boundaries. Divyam of the boys’ team took three wickets in his four over spell.

In reply, the boys’ team chased the target in just 5.2 overs at the loss of one wicket. Divyam was awarded the man of the match.

