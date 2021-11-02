U-14 cricket tournament : Crystal Club boys’ team beat girls by nine wickets

The Crystal Club boys’ team defeated the girls’ team of the club by nine wickets in a 40 over league match during the GNSA Under-14 Cricket Tournament in Jassian, Ludhiana, on Monday.

Batting first, the girls’ team was bowled out for just 31 runs, with Divya Rajput being the top scorer at 11 runs for 33 balls with two boundaries. Divyam of the boys’ team took three wickets in his four over spell.

In reply, the boys’ team chased the target in just 5.2 overs at the loss of one wicket. Divyam was awarded the man of the match.