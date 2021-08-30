Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UCPMA elections: Candidates organising cocktail parties, moving door-to-door to woo voters
UCPMA elections: Candidates organising cocktail parties, moving door-to-door to woo voters

Messages seeking support and taking digs at the opposition are also being circulated on social media platforms; There are 1,668 eligible voters for the UCPMA elections this year
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Nominations will be filed on Monday and the UCPMA polls will be held on September 3. (HT file)

With candidates all set to file nominations for the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) elections on Monday, members of both the Chawla and Sachdeva (United Alliance) groups have been campaigning rigorously to woo voters.

Apart from moving from door-to-door to garner support and calling up voters over phone, cocktail parties are also being organised. Messages seeking support and taking digs at the opposition are also being circulated on social media platforms..

On Sunday too, cocktail parties were organised by Chawla and Sachdeva groups at marriage palaces on Ferozepur Road and Dugri Road, respectively. There are 1,668 eligible voters for the elections this year and both groups say they have received overwhelming response to their campaigning efforts.

Chawla group’s candidate for the post of president and current president of the association, DS Chawla said, “The other group has been promoting violence and politicising the association, which the members are against. We have been approaching all the members individually and are confident of victory.”

Similarly, Sachdeva (United alliance) group’s candidate for post of President, Avtar Bhogal, said that the members want to see development, which has taken a backseat during Chawla’s tenure as president. “We will work to upgrade the bicycle industry after winning the elections.”

Presiding officer for the elections, Parupkar Singh Ghumman said, “The members cannot organise a party at the UCPMA office, but the election committee has no jurisdiction outside the premises. The members will be allowed to file nominations at the office from 9am to 5pm on Monday, following which they will be scrutinised. The nominations can be withdrawn on August 31 and the elections will be held on September 3.”

The current executive has been divided into two groups. While current president DS Chawla and secretary Harsimarjit Singh Lucky comprise one group, the other group consists of the rest of the six executive members of the association led by general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva. Former presidents of the association including Charanjit Vishwakarma, Inderjit Navyug and senior members of the association have also formed United Alliance group in support of Sachdeva group.

Chawla group gets new candidate for V-P’s post

Narinder Mahajan, who had been nominated by Chawla group for the post of vice-president, has backed out of the elections citing personal reasons. The rival group took a dig, stating that the Chawla group candidates have already started to step back before elections. Mahajan has been replaced by Gurcharan Singh Deol as candidate for the post.

