UCPMA elections: New team assumes charge amid factionalism

Amid factionalism within the executive committee of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA), the eight newly elected executive members assumed charge of their respective offices on Monday evening.

Though the office bearers of the two groups, led by president DS Chawla and general secretary Maninder Sachdeva, respectively, assumed charge separately, they stated that they will work for the betterment of the industry with coordination. The president of the election committee Parupkar Singh Ghumman presided over the charge taking ceremony.

The Sachdeva group (United Alliance) had bagged six of eight posts, while two posts were captured by the Chawla group during the elections of the association held on September 3.

From Chawla group, DS Chawla got elected as the president for the second consecutive term, while Varun Kapoor was elected as finance secretary. On the other hand, five of Sachdeva group got elected for the second consecutive term including senior vice-president Gurcharan Singh Gemco, vice-president Satnam Singh Makkar, general secretary Manjinder Sachdeva, joint secretary Valaity Ram Durga and propaganda secretary Rajinder Singh Sarhali. Rupak Sood of Sachdeva group bagged the position of secretary.

Both the groups avoided commenting on each other after assuming the offices.

Will work for betterment of industry, both groups say jointly

Chawla said they will work for the betterment and upgrading of the industry. Sachdeva said, “Our aim is to upgrade the industry and resolve various problems being faced by the small industry. There can be differences in opinion, but we will work in coordination with the president if he will work for the betterment of the industry.”

Sachdeva said that there were various issues that needed to be resolved including the proposal to shift the industry from mixed land use areas in 2023. Further, the industry also needed to be upgraded to meet the challenges in the international market, he added.

Both the groups had remained at loggerheads even before the elections and Chawla had also got an FIR registered against 31 persons of the rival group for allegedly thrashing him and tossing his turban during an annual general meeting held on August 18. Chalwa had the support of the then secretary Harsimarjit Singh Lucky, while the other six office bearers were part of the Sachdeva group.

Meanwhile, the members of the association demanded that both the groups should bury the hatchet and work for the betterment of the industry.

President of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers’ Association, Jaswinder Thukral, said, “Now that the elections are over and the executive committee has been elected, both the groups should end the quarrel and work in coordination for the betterment of industry, rather than wasting time in fighting each other. The industry has already suffered due to the pandemic.”