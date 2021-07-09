Uddar Gagan land release: SC order exposed BJP-Hooda relationship, says Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday said the Supreme Court’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Uddar Gagan land release has exposed the relationship between the ruling BJP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Referring to a news report in HT on Friday, the former leader of Opposition said it is now clear that the BJP-led government did not want a CBI probe in Uddar Gagan land release case and wanted to save Hooda.

“That’s why the state government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court expressing its unwillingness to have a CBI investigation into the matter,” Chautala said.

The INLD leader said the news report in HT – BJP-JJP did not want a CBI probe in the Uddar Gagan land release case – has clearly brought out the “relationship between the BJP and Hooda”.

Chautala said despite announcing on the floor of the state assembly that the land release matter will be probed by the CBI, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar did a volte face.

“Instead, the CM handed over the investigation to a retired judge,” he said. The INLD leader said being the leader of Opposition at that time, he had asked the CM during an assembly sitting as to why did he betray the people of the state by changing his decision.

“It simply means that the CM did this to save Hooda. And the collusion between Hooda and the BJP came to fore when the government filed an affidavit saying there was no need for a CBI probe,” Chautala said.

The INLD leader said SC appointed amicus curiae had also questioned the seriousness of the inquiry by a retired judge and even cited the Manesar land scam to say that the probe was conducted by the CBI under the same circumstances as the Uddar Gagan land release.

On the other hand, the BJP-led state government gave an affidavit in the court that no comparison can be drawn between the Manesar land release and the Uddar Gagan case.