Udhampur half- marathon organised under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

As many as 750 athletes including 300 women having some renowned amateur and professional marathoners from several parts of India tested their endurance limit while running for fun in the maiden Udhampur Half- Marathon organised by a local amateur marathoner, Kriti Mahajan as part of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in Udhampur on Sunday.

The trophies with certificates and prizes were distributed by ASP, Udhampur, Sandeep Bhat, IPS, in presence of enthusiastic athletes and locals. (HT)

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The marathon was flagged off by Shiv Kumar, DIG, Udhampur from the Subash Stadium at 6am. The runners participated in 21km, 10km, 5km and 3 km races.

In 21km, amongst men, Rohit stood first with a timing of 1 hour 12 minutes, Raghav Sharma stood second with a timing of 1 hour 15 minutes and Sunil Kumar stood third with a timing of 1 hour 22 minutes. Further, among women Kirti Devi came first with a timing of 1 hour 41 minutes, Salma Devi came second with timing of 1 hour 44 minutes and Diksha came third with timing of 1 hour 54 minutes.

The trophies with certificates and prizes were distributed by assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Udhampur, Sandeep Bhat, IPS, in presence of enthusiastic athletes and locals.

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{{^usCountry}} While lauding the maiden endeavour of Kirti Mahajan the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) said that ‘Udhampur Half Marathon’ is a symbol of Naari Shakti and is the first marathon of this scale being organised by a women led team in the region. He further implored the women and youth to be seek inspiration from her achievements and pursue sports actively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While lauding the maiden endeavour of Kirti Mahajan the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) said that ‘Udhampur Half Marathon’ is a symbol of Naari Shakti and is the first marathon of this scale being organised by a women led team in the region. He further implored the women and youth to be seek inspiration from her achievements and pursue sports actively. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the competition a big success and a meticulously managed event, Ashok Kumar Salotra, president sports and cultural association of India, said that he is overjoyed to see citizens of Udhampur embracing fitness as a life-style choice and contribute towards the motto of the run “ Fit Family, Happy Family” in accordance with the “Fit India Movement” mission of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He congratulated the race director and formally inducted her to the executive committee of his association.

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While thanking the participants for their spirited participation and sponsors for collaboration, race director, Kirti Mahajan said that the marathon was organised without any major corporate sponsorship or aid. She expressed gratitude to district administration including civil and police authorities under the stewardship of the district commissioner Minga Sherpa and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritpal Singh for supporting the half marathon.

Expressing their experiences many athletes called the event a grand success, meticulously and well planned event wherein every facility for the athletes was taken care of. They also profusely praised the hospitality and welcome accorded to them not only by the organisers but also by the locals. They resolved to participate in the competition in future as well.

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